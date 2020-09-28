One Peace Books Licenses Farming Life in Another World Manga

1st volume ships on October 28

One Peace Books announced on Saturday that it has licensed the manga adaptation of Kinosuke Naito 's Farming Life in Another World ( Isekai Nonbiri Nōka ) light novel. The first compiled English volume of the manga will release physically and digitally on October 28.

One Peace Books describes the manga:

After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!

Yasuyuki Tsurugi draws the manga, which launched in 2017. Kadokawa published the sixth volume of the manga and the eighth volume of the novel on August 7.



Source: Press release