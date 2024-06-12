Seven Seas Licenses Wild Roses and Pretenders, Todai Revengers, 5 More Manga, 1 Light Novel

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Kamoburger 's Wild Roses and Pretenders , Saya Kojima and Fukury's The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword , Owarl's Sweet Room Escape , Kiichi Kojima and Chizu Aoi 's The Yakuza and His Omega: Raw Desire , Uri Sugata , Izumi Sawano , and Miru Yumesaki 's I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons , and Shinpei Funatsu's Todai Revengers manga. It also announced the acquisition of Atekichi, Keiko, and Yukiko's Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! light novel and manga series. All of these titles will be available in print and on digital platforms.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Wild Roses and Pretenders

Kamoburger

Desperate to financially support his ailing mother, Noah leaves his hometown to enter into the service of the Reinhardt family. Upon his arrival his new master, Lord Rupert, demands that Noah pretend to be his lover! Lord Rupert wishes to avoid a political marriage, and Noah is determined to keep his job, so the two men work out an arrangement. However, the more time they spend together, the more Noah realizes that his forlorn master is beset by loneliness—and Noah wants their love to be real. Can Lord Rupert ever see him as more than just a servant?

Title:Creator(s):Release date: November 2024 (volume 1, BL Label)Summary:

Kamoburger launched the series in Magazine Be x Boy in October 2021. Libre shipped the second compiled book volume in September 2022.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword

Saya Kojima

Just an ordinary high school student, Fujinomiya Sojiro's life was cut short when he was stabbed by a burglar one fateful night. Or so he thought. Revived by a mysterious deity, Sojiro finds himself transported to another world, armed with a legendary samurai sword, “Hotomaru,” plus the very blade that ended his life. What's more, Sojiro discovers that these enchanted blades can transform into beautiful babes! As Sojiro embarks on a thrilling adventure full of magic and danger, he will need to build a harem of steel in order to survive this strange new world. For Mature Readers.

Title:Creator(s):, FukuryRelease date: November 2024 (volume 1,imprint)Summary:

Kojima launched the manga adaptation of Fukury's light novel series in March 2019. Takeshobo shipped the sixth compiled book volume on February 7.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Sweet Room Escape

Globetrotting businessman Haruto has achieved the optimal formula for work-life balance: put in your hours and then party hard off-hours. He makes the most of wherever the job sends him, building rapport in each local gay scene and a bon(e)afide booty-call directory. But the hot shot meets his match against the genteel, winsome Albrecht when en route to France. From airplane rowmates, to an invitation to drinks, to the best sex ever in a luxury suite, it's as if fate itself seems to be green-lighting this opportunity. But now Haruto can't seem to escape that heavenly night and resume his carefully crafted no-strings-attached game plan... Especially when Al seems to be plotting to capture Haruto's heart!

Title:Creator(s): OwarlRelease date: December 2024 (volume 1, BL Label)Summary:

Owarl launched the series in Takeshobo 's Qpa magazine in March 2020. Takeshobo shipped the second compiled book volume in July 2022.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

The Yakuza and His Omega: Raw Desire

Chizu Aoi

Niikura Wakana is a struggling romance author whose latest challenge is to interview Tatara Kunimitsu, the irresistibly handsome and notoriously unattainable leader of the Koukyou Yakuza. Dubbed an alpha among alphas, Kunimitsu is an enigma wrapped in the allure of power. In her daring attempt to reach him, Wakana infiltrates a high-end club as a hostess, only to be ambushed by her first heat. As her dormant omega traits awaken, her pheromones wreak havoc, drawing unwanted attention her way. Just as peril closes in, the very man she came to see rescues her. Will Wakana be able to navigate her burning attraction to Kunimitsu while untangling the secrets of her own untamed heart? For Mature Readers.

Title:Creator(s): Kiichi Kojima,Release date: December 2024 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)Summary:

Kojima and Aoi launched the series in Kasakura Publishing 's Love Chu Cola magazine in November 2019. Kasakura shipped the third compiled book volume on July 20.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons

Uri Sugata

Izumi Sawano

Miru Yumesaki

Leticia Dorman is living every girl's dream—she's the daughter of a duke who's grown up in the lap of luxury and she's engaged to be married to none other than the ruggedly handsome crown prince, Clarke. But if this is a dream, somebody wake her up! In preparation to become part of the royal family, Lettie has endured ten painful years of lessons on everything from dancing to etiquette. And once she becomes queen, then she'll have to put it all into practice. Her only chance of escape lies in the prince breaking off their engagement, which seems unlikely…until he shows up at a royal ball with a mysterious woman on his arm. This could be Lettie's chance to break free once and for all, but not if Prince Clarke has anything to say about it!

Title:Creator(s):Release date: November 2024 (volume 1)Summary:

Sawano debuted the novel series in August 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the novels with illustrations by Miru Yumesaki . Sugata launched a manga adaptation on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga website in March 2020.The series is inspiring an anime adaptation that will debut in 2025.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Todai Revengers

Why does Michitake Icho feel like a loser? Well, he's a Todai (Tokyo University) graduate, but he's got nothing to show for it except a part-time job where everyone treats him like dirt. One day, he turns on the TV to discover the crush of his life, Hayase Yuki, is getting married! After a tragic bike accident, Icho suddenly leaps seven years back in time to the beginning of his college days. What could go wrong?

Title:Creator(s): Shinpei FunatsuRelease date: November 2024 (omnibus volume 1-2)Summary:

Funatsu launched the Tokyo Revengers parody series on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2021. Kodansha shipped the sixth compiled book volume in May 2023.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!

"I will become the world's most wonderful maid!" With her skirt fluttering in black and white, the girl shouted. Her name is Melody. A reincarnated former Japanese girl, she now pursues her dream in her new life, working as an all-purpose maid for a poor count's family in the kingdom of Théolas. When she makes it, even cheap tea turns into a luxury brew, and a dilapidated mansion is quickly restored to new! Cleaning, serving, hunting, DIY—leave it all to her and her powerful magic. Unbeknownst to Melody, this world is actually an otome game, and she is the most powerful and invincible heroine, the saint! Yet, she remains oblivious to this fact. Romance with handsome men? Attacks by the Demon Lord? Work comes first! A fantasy of misunderstood work that unknowingly shatters destiny!

Title:light novelCreator(s): Atekichi (story), Yukiko (illustrations)Release date: December 2024 (volume 1, Airship imprint)Summary:

Atekichi launched the light novel series on the ncode syosetsu website in February 2017. TO Books shipped the fourth compiled book volume on January 15.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!

Title:mangaCreator(s): Atekichi (story), Keiko (art), Yukiko (original character designs)Release date: November 2024 (volume 1)

Keiko launched the manga adaptation of the series on TO Books ' Corona Ex website in March 2022. TO Books shipped the fourth compiled book volume on January 15.

Source: Press release