Alternative Rock Band the pillows Officially Disband After 35 Years

Japanese alternative rock bandannounced on Saturday that they have officially disbanded following a show at KT Zepp Yokohama on Friday.

The group's English announcement thanked fans for their support over the past 35 years. The band members stated they hesitated to use the word "disbanded," but decided to use it "rather than leave room for expectations of a future reunion." The members stated they "hope to meet the fans again through their individual activities in the future."

The band's website and social media accounts will continue under the name " The Pillows monument" and will share updates on the activities of the individual members.

The group formed in September 1989, and consists of Sawao Yamanaka (vocals and rhythm guitar), Yoshiaki Manabe (lead guitar), and Shinichiro Sato (drums). The band's latest studio album was Rebroadcast , released in September 2018.

The Pillows performed much of the soundtrack for the FLCL OVA , and the anime's ending theme "Ride on Shooting Star" became a favorite track among anime fans.

The band returned to perform theme songs for FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative , and they performed the soundtracks for both FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze . They also performed music for for BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad , Moonlight Mile , Ahiru no Sora , and Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer .