Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R Anime's Promo Video Reveals Ending Theme

Net anime debuts this spring

The website for the Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R or Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai Returns anime, the new anime of Shimahara 's doujin project Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai ( I Want You To Make a Disgusted Face and Show Me Your Underwear ), revealed a promotional video on Friday. The video previews Mirai Skirt*'s ending theme song "Je t'aime♡Je t'aime."

This image contains sexually suggestive themes.

Click to view Image via Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R anime's official website © 40原／嫌パンR製作委員会

The anime will debut streaming this spring.

The cast includes (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Saya Fukase is again directing the anime at returning studio UWAN Pictures , and Shimahara is again credited for original work and general supervision. Atsushi Maekawa is writing the scripts.

The first 24-minute anime "season" had its first release at the Comic Market ( Comiket ) 94 event in August 2018. The Blu-ray Disc then received a first-pressing limited release at Tora no Ana stores that same month.

The second "season" had six episodes with a total runtime of 24 minutes, and it shipped on Blu-ray Disc in December 2019. The show also streamed on Niconico Channel in November 2019.

The project has more than 70,000 books in print, including illustration collections, photo collections, and manga. The illustrations and photos feature women in various outfits showing disgusted faces and their underwear. A compiled digital book series of Shimahara 's doujin project currently has 10 volumes.

The Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai - Yo wa Pantsu ga Mitai zo ( I Want You To Make a Disgusted Face and Show Me Your Underwear - I Want to See Your Underwear) manga launched in May 2019 on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website and the YanJan! app, and had two compiled volumes.