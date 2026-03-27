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Tengu Tōsen Short Anime About Demon-Slaying Sword Fighters Launches
posted on by Egan Loo
Tengu Tōsen (Tengu Demon Sword Fight), a short anime project jointly produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment and the IP company Plott, is launching with a teaser promotional video on its official YouTube channel on Friday.
The concept of the project is "traditional fantasy battle x Japanese sword fighting," and it depicts the battles between evil-doing tengu (mythological Japanese demons often characterized with long noses and red faces) and the Tōbatsushi (literally, "sword penal officers") who slay them.
Akari Hinomiya is a boy who was raised on an island after being imbued with the spirit of Hajun, a heinous great demon who once threatened the world. He meets his eventual comrades, starts wielding a sword, and confronts an uncontrollable power within himself, all to confront his destined foe.
- Shūichirō Umeda as Akari Hinomiya
- Taihi Kimura as Haruto Hinomiya, Akari's older brother
- Ryūichi Sawada as Ushio Kiryū, a Tōbatsushi cadet like Akari
- Azusa Tsugimori as Inori Kyōkane
- Shinji Kawada as Tengu Kurama, a great tengu
The project is starting with side story shorts, but the project's main story will begin streaming in July. Sōno is responsible for the project's original character designs.
Source: Comic Natalie
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