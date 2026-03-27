Tengu Tōsen Short Anime About Demon-Slaying Sword Fighters Launches

Tengu Tōsen (Tengu Demon Sword Fight), a short anime project jointly produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment and the IP company Plott , is launching with a teaser promotional video on its official YouTube channel on Friday.

The concept of the project is "traditional fantasy battle x Japanese sword fighting," and it depicts the battles between evil-doing tengu (mythological Japanese demons often characterized with long noses and red faces) and the Tōbatsushi (literally, "sword penal officers") who slay them.

Akari Hinomiya is a boy who was raised on an island after being imbued with the spirit of Hajun, a heinous great demon who once threatened the world. He meets his eventual comrades, starts wielding a sword, and confronts an uncontrollable power within himself, all to confront his destined foe.

Shūichirō Umeda as Akari Hinomiya

as Akari Hinomiya Taihi Kimura as Haruto Hinomiya, Akari's older brother

as Haruto Hinomiya, Akari's older brother Ryūichi Sawada as Ushio Kiryū, a Tōbatsushi cadet like Akari

as Ushio Kiryū, a Tōbatsushi cadet like Akari Azusa Tsugimori as Inori Kyōkane

as Inori Kyōkane Shinji Kawada as Tengu Kurama, a great tengu

The project is starting with side story shorts, but the project's main story will begin streaming in July. Sōno is responsible for the project's original character designs.

Source: Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.