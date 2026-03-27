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Tengu Tōsen Short Anime About Demon-Slaying Sword Fighters Launches

posted on by Egan Loo
Bandai Namco Entertainment, Plott launches project with designs by Sōno

Tengu Tōsen (Tengu Demon Sword Fight), a short anime project jointly produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment and the IP company Plott, is launching with a teaser promotional video on its official YouTube channel on Friday.

The concept of the project is "traditional fantasy battle x Japanese sword fighting," and it depicts the battles between evil-doing tengu (mythological Japanese demons often characterized with long noses and red faces) and the Tōbatsushi (literally, "sword penal officers") who slay them.

Akari Hinomiya is a boy who was raised on an island after being imbued with the spirit of Hajun, a heinous great demon who once threatened the world. He meets his eventual comrades, starts wielding a sword, and confronts an uncontrollable power within himself, all to confront his destined foe.

The project is starting with side story shorts, but the project's main story will begin streaming in July. Sōno is responsible for the project's original character designs.

Source: Comic Natalie


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
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