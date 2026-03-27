Atamoto's Tanuki to Kitsune Manga Gets TV Anime in October

Franchise previously inspired web anime shorts in 2018

Frontier Works announced on Friday that Atamoto 's Tanuki to Kitsune (Raccoon Dog and Fox) manga is getting a television anime series that will debut in October, to celebrate the franchise's 10th anniversary.

Image via Tanuki to Kitsune franchise's X/Twitter account © ATAMOTO/Frontier Works Inc.

The manga's story centers on the daily lives of a raccoon dog who is not quite with it and a mischievous fox who likes to tease the raccoon dog. The two are close friends who live together on a mountain. Their other friends include a wolf, a bear, a rabbit, and birds.

Atamoto began serializing the manga on X (formerly Twitter ), and Frontier Works releases the manga in print. The series has already inspired a wide variety of merchandise, as well as stamps on the LINE messaging and social media app.

The manga's 10 volumes and three picture book volumes have more than 1.3 million copies in circulation.

A previous series of web anime shorts debuted in February 2018.