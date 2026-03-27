Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses After School Invaders, Black Witch Mirror, Ifrit of the Sea Sand, 1 More Manga

Also: The Obsession of Red Riding Hood

Titan Manga revealed to ANN on Friday that it will publish the following manga:

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga © watanao

After School Invaders

Title:Author: watanaoRelease Date: November 3Pre-Order: Amazon Summary: When the final bell rings, most students head home, but for some, school is only just beginning.

In After School Invaders Vol. 1, a seemingly ordinary school becomes the epicentre of a mysterious incursion. People begin acting strangely, then violently, transforming classrooms, corridors, and rooftops into unpredictable battlegrounds. What starts as confusion quickly escalates into a fight for survival, as students realise these “invaders” are not random, they are watching, learning, and advancing.

Already juggling the countless hurdles teenagers must overcome, these students must survive, and learn as much as they can about the invaders as quickly as possible. As tensions rise, alliances form and fractures emerge, who can really be trusted.



Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Togawa Yonan

Black Witch Mirror

Title:Author: Togawa YonanRelease Date: September 22Pre-Order: Forbidden Planet Summary: In a world where mirrors are more than simple reflections, they serve as gateways to something far more dangerous.

A young girl's quiet life begins to fracture when she encounters a mysterious witch, one who doesn't just see through mirrors, but manipulates what lies within them. As strange occurrences ripple through her town, reality itself seems to blur, and the line between memory and illusion becomes dangerously thin.

Each reflection reveals fragments of hidden truths: forgotten pasts, suppressed desires, and unsettling possibilities. But the deeper she is drawn into this mirrored world, the more she risks losing her sense of self entirely.



Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Tatsuya Tobitaka

Ifrit of the Sea Sand

Title:Author: Tatsuya TobitakaRelease Date: October 27Pre-Order: Forbidden Planet Summary: A thousand years after the world was swallowed by an endless sea of sand, humanity survives among the ruins of a lost civilisation –fighting over water, relics, and the hope of a better future.

n this harsh desert world, deadly creatures known as aquavores roam the dunes, stealing the planet's most precious resource. Among the scattered survivors are the Sand Rats, a small clan trying to escape the endless cycleof conflict.

Noah, an optimistic young boy from the clan, dreams of something more. His life changes forever when he rescues Yuri, a mysterious wanderer constantly hunted, one who harbours a dangerous and forbidden power linked to fire itself.

Together, they set out across the sand seas in search of a legendary “blue planet,” facing monsters, bandits, and the secrets of a fallen world along the way.



Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Yasuo Isanami

The Obsession of Red Riding Hood

Title:Author: Yasuo IsanamiRelease Date: November 10Pre-Order: Forbidden Planet Summary: An ordinary schoolgirl with an idealistic dream longs for a fairy tale romance and her own “prince charming.” But her world changes the moment she discovers a mysterious book hidden in her school library. When she opens it, she unknowingly releases the sealed characters of Grimm fairy tales into reality.

Suddenly, her everyday life is overtaken by strange encounters: enigmatic hunters, dangerous wolf-like figures, and other unsettling beings drawn from stories she thought she understood. Each carries their own motives, and not all of them are safe. As An is pulled deeper into this fractured fairy tale world, the line between story and reality collapses, and the idea of romance becomes something far more dangerous.



Source: Email correspondence