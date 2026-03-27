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Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses After School Invaders, Black Witch Mirror, Ifrit of the Sea Sand, 1 More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Titan Manga revealed to ANN on Friday that it will publish the following manga:Title: After School Invaders
Author: watanao
Release Date: November 3
Pre-Order: Amazon, Forbidden Planet
Summary: When the final bell rings, most students head home, but for some, school is only just beginning.
In After School Invaders Vol. 1, a seemingly ordinary school becomes the epicentre of a mysterious incursion. People begin acting strangely, then violently, transforming classrooms, corridors, and rooftops into unpredictable battlegrounds. What starts as confusion quickly escalates into a fight for survival, as students realise these “invaders” are not random, they are watching, learning, and advancing.
Already juggling the countless hurdles teenagers must overcome, these students must survive, and learn as much as they can about the invaders as quickly as possible. As tensions rise, alliances form and fractures emerge, who can really be trusted.
Title: Black Witch Mirror
Author: Togawa Yonan
Release Date: September 22
Pre-Order: Forbidden Planet
Summary: In a world where mirrors are more than simple reflections, they serve as gateways to something far more dangerous.
A young girl's quiet life begins to fracture when she encounters a mysterious witch, one who doesn't just see through mirrors, but manipulates what lies within them. As strange occurrences ripple through her town, reality itself seems to blur, and the line between memory and illusion becomes dangerously thin.
Each reflection reveals fragments of hidden truths: forgotten pasts, suppressed desires, and unsettling possibilities. But the deeper she is drawn into this mirrored world, the more she risks losing her sense of self entirely.
Title: Ifrit of the Sea Sand
Author: Tatsuya Tobitaka
Release Date: October 27
Pre-Order: Forbidden Planet
Summary: A thousand years after the world was swallowed by an endless sea of sand, humanity survives among the ruins of a lost civilisation –fighting over water, relics, and the hope of a better future.
n this harsh desert world, deadly creatures known as aquavores roam the dunes, stealing the planet's most precious resource. Among the scattered survivors are the Sand Rats, a small clan trying to escape the endless cycleof conflict.
Noah, an optimistic young boy from the clan, dreams of something more. His life changes forever when he rescues Yuri, a mysterious wanderer constantly hunted, one who harbours a dangerous and forbidden power linked to fire itself.
Together, they set out across the sand seas in search of a legendary “blue planet,” facing monsters, bandits, and the secrets of a fallen world along the way.
Title: The Obsession of Red Riding Hood
Author: Yasuo Isanami
Release Date: November 10
Pre-Order: Forbidden Planet
Summary: An ordinary schoolgirl with an idealistic dream longs for a fairy tale romance and her own “prince charming.” But her world changes the moment she discovers a mysterious book hidden in her school library. When she opens it, she unknowingly releases the sealed characters of Grimm fairy tales into reality.
Suddenly, her everyday life is overtaken by strange encounters: enigmatic hunters, dangerous wolf-like figures, and other unsettling beings drawn from stories she thought she understood. Each carries their own motives, and not all of them are safe. As An is pulled deeper into this fractured fairy tale world, the line between story and reality collapses, and the idea of romance becomes something far more dangerous.
Source: Email correspondence