Expelled from Paradise Film Gets 10th Anniversary 4K Screening

Toei Animation revealed in a new trailer on Wednesday that its 2014 anime film Expelled from Paradise will return to theaters in 4K resolution as Expelled from Paradise -Impelled by 10th Anniversary- to commemorate the film's 10 year anniversary. The film will screen in theaters for two weeks beginning on November 15.

Toei Animation revealed a sequel film in in production titled Rakuen Tsuihō: Liberated from Paradise ( Rakuen Tsuihō: Kokoro no Resonance ) in January.

The film reunites the main staff of Expelled from Paradise , including director Seiji Mizushima , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , character designer Masatsugu Saitō , and composer NARASAKI .

Expelled from Paradise debuted in 13 theaters in Japan in November 2014, and sold 110,000 tickets. The film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan sold more than 70,000 copies. The film won the Best Animation of the Year Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Awards in May 2015.

Aniplex of America released Expelled from Paradise in 15 theaters across the United States in December 2014. The company then released the film on Blu-ray Disc in North, Central, and South America in June 2015.