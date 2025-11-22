A screening of the 2014 anime film Expelled from Paradise debuted the third teaser trailer for Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance (Heart's Resonance), the all-new feature-length anime film sequel, on Saturday. The new teaser announces the sequel's cast, additional staff members and November 13, 2026 opening date.

The cast members are:

The newly announced staff members are:

While the original announcement of the film had featured the title Rakuen Tsuihō : Liberated from Paradise , a later announcement listed the title as Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance as well as Rakuen Tsuihō: Kokoro no Resonance instead.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©東映アニメーション・ニトロプラス／楽園追放ソサイエティ

The film reunites the main staff of Expelled from Paradise , including director Seiji Mizushima , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , character designer Masatsugu Saitō , and composer NARASAKI . Toei Animation is producing the animation.

Expelled from Paradise debuted in 13 theaters in Japan in November 2014, and sold 110,000 tickets. The film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan sold more than 70,000 copies. The film won the Best Animation of the Year Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Awards in May 2015.

Aniplex of America released Expelled from Paradise in 15 theaters across the United States in December 2014. The company then released the film on Blu-ray Disc in North, Central, and South America in June 2015.

The film returned to theaters in Japan in November 2024 in 4K resolution as Expelled from Paradise -Impelled by 10th Anniversary- to commemorate the film's 10-year anniversary.

