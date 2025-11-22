News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 10-16

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
My Hero Academia earns 3.3% rating; Wandance earns 2.4% rating

Mamoru Hosoda's The Boy and The Beast anime film aired on NTV on Friday, November 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 16 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 16 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
Detective Conan NTV November 15 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
My Hero Academia final season NTV November 15 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.3
One Piece Fuji TV November 16 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.8
Doraemon TV Asahi November 15 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.7
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi November 16 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.4
Wandance TV Asahi November 12 (Wed) 23:45 30 min.
2.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 15 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.2
Spy×Family season 3 TV Tokyo November 15 (Sat) 23:00 30 min.
2.2
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E November 15 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 15 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 13 (Thurs) 19:00 20 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 3-9
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives