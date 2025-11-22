News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 10-16
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
My Hero Academia earns 3.3% rating; Wandance earns 2.4% rating
Mamoru Hosoda's The Boy and The Beast anime film aired on NTV on Friday, November 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 16 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 16 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 15 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia final season
|NTV
|November 15 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 16 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 15 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|You and Idol Precure♪
|TV Asahi
|November 16 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Wandance
|TV Asahi
|November 12 (Wed)
|23:45
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 15 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Spy×Family season 3
|TV Tokyo
|November 15 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|November 15 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|November 15 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|November 13 (Thurs)
|19:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)