Tokyopop Reveals 11 New Manga Licenses
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Tokyopop announced 11 new manga licenses on Friday. All but one of new titles are part of the company's "Love Love" imprint. The company also confirmed the previously announced license Moyori Mori's Bride of Ignat.
The new licenses are:
Author: Nayuta Nago
Summary: A cheerful delinquent seeks fighting advice from his reformed-troublemaker teacher in this unconventional coming-of-age BL love story!
Author: Yoriko
Summary: This spicy BL pairs protagonist Hinata with his unrequited love's younger brother, Rou. In bridging the gap between childhood and adult friendships, Hinata and Rou investigate what it means to be “grown up”
Author: ikugao
Summary: A retired actor/model, Chihaya, is assigned to manage up-and-coming model (and his childhood friend) Shion! An emotional BL love story between childhood friends reconnecting as adults in the entertainment industry!
Author: Unohana
Summary: An irresistible game of love in a neon-lit town swirling with desire… Reporter Kutani and sex worker Hiromu wind up roommates after spending the night together, and must confront the uncomfortable question of whether their chemistry was real or just part of the job.
Author: Nojiko Hayakawa
Summary: This sweet coming-of-age BL story follows Arata as he admires his childhood friend, Shotaro, from behind his camera lens. As friendship blossoms into something more, Arata and his camera seek to capture the fleeting joys and beauty of youth.
Author: Enaga Shima
Summary: When two former classmates are reunited in the workplace, sparks fly in spite of their so-called social differences. A BL love story about overcoming self-doubt and embracing self-worth!
Author: Hiro Murasaki
Summary: This dark, broody BL romance explores themes of trauma, escaping cycles of abuse, and facing the parts of ourselves we keep locked away out of shame.
Author: Rion Nomiya
Summary: Yoshiko Yokozawa is an office lady who loves cute things and being cute herself. Because of this, she is often not taken seriously and she is fed up with it.
Author: Kiriha Suzumiya
Summary: Yui is transported to another world. She wakes up in the Kingdom of Sameria, a country ruled by a barrier
Author: Kaiko Fuyumushi
Summary: It is said that at the bottom of the lake in this town lies a “mermaid” that eats people.
Author: Ponkichi
Source: Tokyopop's Bluesky account