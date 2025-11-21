Lezhin Entertainment Launches New Webtoon-Based Music Project Group

Image via Lezhin's X/Twitter account © Lezhin Entertainment

Lezhin Entertainment announced on November 19 that it will debut SPAKLZ, a new music project group built around its popular webtoon franchises, on November 25. The initiative marks the company's first attempt to merge webtoon character universes with a season-greeting concept and expand them into music, bringing characters from multiple titles together as a single group.

SPAKLZ features characters from 14 Lezhin webtoons. Characters include:

I-won Ban from R2R

Do-bin Moon from Scent and Sensibility

Eun-san Baek from Melting Point

Dan Kim from Jinx

Yuta Kujo from Pearl Boy: Ignite the Dawn

Joo-huuk Shin from You Are So Lovely

Seung-hyun Lee from Unsleep

Na-kyum Baek from Painter of the Night

Jin-woo Huh from The Hounds of Sisyphus

Buyl Park from Love Is an Illusion! - Superstar

Young-yoon Baek from Backlight

Yeon-oh Seo from Limited Run

I-hyung Seo from Diamond Dust

Evon Lake from Black Wooden Horse

The group's name combines “Sparkle” and Lezhin 's abbreviation “LZ,” conveying the idea of “a fleeting moment when starlight falls, illuminating each other's worlds.”

The debut single, "COMET," is a synth-pop track with a lyrical tempo that portrays youth trying to capture a brilliant moment that passes like a comet. The music video will premiere on November 25 at 12:00 a.m. KST (November 24 at 10:00 a.m. EST), followed by the digital release on major platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify .

Except for R2R and Black Wooden Horse, the English version of the above-listed webtoons can be read on Lehzin US.

Source: Byline Network (Hey-hyeon Nam)