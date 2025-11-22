News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 10-16
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Momotaro Dentetsu 2 debuts at #1 for Switch, #3 for Switch 2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13
|90,706
|90,706
|2
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5
|63,230
|2,135,057
|3
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13
|56,807
|56,807
|4
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|37,609
|1,243,096
|5
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|25,471
|775,955
|6
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6
|17,809
|90,992
|7
|NSw
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|13,355
|278,287
|8
|PS5
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|Activision
|November 14
|12,311
|12,311
|9
|NSw
|Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 13
|12,201
|12,201
|10
|NSw 2
|Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 13
|6,856
|6,856
|11
|PS5
|Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack Premium Box
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 13
|6,275
|6,275
|12
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|5,958
|103,425
|13
|NSw
|Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 13
|5,467
|5,467
|14
|NSw 2
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|Sega
|November 13
|5,267
|5,267
|15
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,863
|8,253,703
|16
|NSw
|Obungu to Issho Yurutto Pochitto Asobimasho
|D3Publisher
|November 13
|4,307
|4,307
|17
|NSw 2
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Sega
|November 13
|4,122
|4,122
|18
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24
|4,107
|79,246
|19
|PS5
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|4,099
|111,172
|20
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,073
|4,045,105
Source: Famitsu