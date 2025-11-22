News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 10-16

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Momotaro Dentetsu 2 debuts at #1 for Switch, #3 for Switch 2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13 90,706 90,706
2NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5 63,230 2,135,057
3NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13 56,807 56,807
4NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 37,609 1,243,096
5NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 25,471 775,955
6NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6 17,809 90,992
7NSwDragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 13,355 278,287
8PS5Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Activision November 14 12,311 12,311
9NSwDragon Ball Sparking! Zero Bandai Namco Entertainment November 13 12,201 12,201
10NSw 2Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero Bandai Namco Entertainment November 13 6,856 6,856
11PS5Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack Premium Box Koei Tecmo Games November 13 6,275 6,275
12NSw 2Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 5,958 103,425
13NSwAtelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack Koei Tecmo Games November 13 5,467 5,467
14NSw 2Yakuza Kiwami 2 Sega November 13 5,267 5,267
15NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,863 8,253,703
16NSwObungu to Issho Yurutto Pochitto Asobimasho D3Publisher November 13 4,307 4,307
17NSw 2Yakuza Kiwami Sega November 13 4,122 4,122
18NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24 4,107 79,246
19PS5Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 4,099 111,172
20NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,073 4,045,105

Source: Famitsu

