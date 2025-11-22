Scum of the Brave TV Anime Casts Yumiri Hanamori

Harumi voices Sara Kashiwagi Pendragon

The staff for the television anime of writer Rocket Shokai and artist Nakashima723 's Scum of the Brave ( Yūsha no Kuzu ) manga announced on Saturday that Yumiri Hanamori is voicing Sara Kashiwagi Pendragon, a second-year student at the academy.

Ryōta Suzuki plays the lead character Shinigami Yashiro, Akari Kitō plays Aki Jogamine, and Momo Harumi plays Yukine Indō. All three will appear at an advance screening of the anime on December 14 at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Tokyo, and Hanamori will also appear.

Image via Scum of the Brave anime's website





Shinji Ushiro is directing the anime at OLM. Yoichi Kato is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Rika Murakami is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

The anime will debut in January 2026 and will air on NTV and its affiliates.

Rocket Shokai launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in February 2016. The series is getting re-published into novel format with revisions, and the new publication will feature illustrations by toi8 .

The manga launched in 2018 and runs on LEED Publishing 's Comic Border service. The manga's seventh volume shipped on March 21.

Manga Planet is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

In an alternate 21st century, rich mafia members can turn into "Demon Kings" through increasingly popular ether-enhancement surgery, and the bounty hunters called "Braves" are the ones called upon to take them down. Yashiro only wants the simple pleasures in life - pizza, beer, and card games. When three young Braves offer him a majestic sum to be their private tutor, he agrees solely for the money - but is it worth what he's getting himself into?

Rocket Shokai is also the writer of the Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 light novel series, which is also inspiring a television anime series that debut in January 2026 after a delay.