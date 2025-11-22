Bride of the Water God Manhwa Returns After 11 Years With New Sequel Series

New series follows ordinary high school student So-ah who begins having dreams about her past life

Image via Kakao Entertainment's website © Mi-kyung Yoon/Kakao Webtoon Studios

Kakao Entertainment announced on November 19 that a sequel of the Bride of the Water God manhwa will begin serialization on Kakao Webtoon on November 29.

Bride of the Water God tells the story of Habaek, the god of the river, and So-ah, a human woman offered to him as his bride. Created by author Mi Kyoung Yoon , the original series ran from 2006 to 2014 and enjoyed widespread popularity. It was also adapted into a live-action series in 2017.

While the original series was set in an East Asian fantasy world, the sequel—arriving roughly 11 years after the conclusion—moves the setting into the modern day.

Bride of the Water God 2 follows So-ah, now an ordinary high school student, who begins having dreams about her past life. Her quiet routine is disrupted when she encounters a mysterious man who claims to be Habaek, the god of the river.

Currently, an official English version of the sequel webtoon has not been announced.

Dark Horse Comics released 17 volumes of the original series in print in English between 2007 to 2015. The series has a total of 24 volumes.

Source: YNA (Kyung-yoon Kim)