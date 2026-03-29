Gintama's Hideaki Sorachi, Atsushi Nakamura, Masayoshi Satoshō Each Launch New Manga in April

This year's 18th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that manga authors Hideaki Sorachi ( Gintama ), Atsushi Nakamura ( Agravity Boys ), and Masayoshi Satoshō (Momiji no Kisetsu) will each launch a new manga in the magazine's upcoming issues in April.

Nakamura will launch the Roku no Okashina Ie (Roku's Weird House) manga in the magazine's 19th issue, which will ship on April 6. The horror home comedy centers on five young boys who are possessed by a curse at the same time.

Satoshō will launch the Natsu to Mushikago (Summer and Insect Cage) manga in the magazine's 20th issue on April 13. The manga's story starts when someone appears before Keiki, a boy who ran away from playing basketball.

Sorachi will launch the 2-nen B-gumi Yūsha Destroyers (Year 2 Class B Hero Destroyers) manga in the magazine's 21st issue, that will ship on April 20. The manga centers on a demon king who is driven out of their castle by a hero.

Image via Amazon ©Shuhei Tanizaki, Shueisha

Additionally, the magazine published the final chapter of Shuhei Tanizaki 's Gonron Egg manga (image right) on Monday.

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Human society has collapsed. The survivors are now slaves to powerful creatures known as Drakarchs. But when a young slave named Gonron meets a Drakarch egg named Oma, these two who share a cruel fate will need to work together. Retrieve the lost peace and dignity. Young man, the time to rebel is now!

Tanizaki launched the manga on October 25. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on March 4. The manga's second volume and third and final volume will both ship on June 4.











Nakamura's Agravity Boys manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2019. The manga ended in the magazine in 2021, and had a concluding arc in Shueisha 's Jump Giga magazine. Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are released the manga in English digitally.

Satoshō's Momiji no Kisetsu manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2018, and ended in September that same year. Viz Media published the first three chapters of the manga in English as part of its "Jump Start" initiative.

©Hideaki Sorachi, Shueisha

Gintama

Viz Media

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" mangabegan in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The manga has inspired several television anime series with 367 total episodes, as well as three previous anime films. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime (), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs.published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

Sorachi's debut one-shot manga Dandelion first debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2002, and then Shueisha published the one-shot as part of the first volume of the Gintama manga.

Netflix is producing the manga's seven-episode anime adaptation that will debut on the streaming service on April 16 worldwide.



