Agravity Boys Manga Ends in Shonen Jump, Gets Conclusion Arc in Jump GIGA

Comedy manga launched in December 2019

This year's fifth and sixth combined issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Atsushi Nakamura 's Agravity Boys manga. The manga will have a concluding arc in Shueisha 's Jump Giga magazine.

Nakamura launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2019. The manga's fourth volume will ship on January 4, fifth volume will ship in April, and then the sixth and seventh volumes will both ship in early summer. The manga ranked at #25 on Da Vinci's 20th annual "Book of the Year" list for manga last month.

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are releasing the manga in English digitally. Shueisha describes the manga:

The year 2118... Four young astronauts head out to the stars to find humanity's new frontier...or so they thought! Two days after they depart, earth is devoured by a black hole! Plunged into a destiny they cannot escape, these unique young men reach their destination of Alpha Jumbro and plan to live out the rest of their lives there. How will humanity survive in this wacky space-survival comedy?!

Nakamura previously published the three-volume Kurokuroku manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2013.