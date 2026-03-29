Disney Twisted-Wonderland Game Casts Shōgo Sakamoto, Ryōta Ōsaka

Voices of princes inspired by Ariel, Jasmine from rival Royal Sword Academy

The stage panel for the Disney Twisted-Wonderland game announced cast members for the title's two newest characters at the AnimeJapan 2026 convention's Aniplex booth on Sunday. The two characters are from The Royal Sword Academy, the long-discussed but little-detailed rival of Night Raven College (the primary setting of the game thus far):

Shōgo Sakamoto as Rielle Corallia, a second-year student in the dormitory Marinafinne (inspired by or "twisted from" The Little Mermaid and Ariel) and the seventh-born prince from a coral sea as Rielle Corallia, a second-year student in the dormitory Marinafinne (inspired by or "twisted from"and Ariel) and the seventh-born prince from a coral sea Ryōta Ōsaka as Minajael Tealrajah, a third-year student in the dormitory Dunasmina ("twisted from" Aladdin and Jasmine) and the first-born prince of a desert kingdom

The game's anime adaptation Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation debuted exclusively on Disney+ on October 29. The first season ran for eight episodes, and the second season titled Episode of Savanaclaw is already in the production. The overall anime is running for three seasons so far.

Special thanks to hillingsama for background research!