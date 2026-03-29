Yaiba: Samurai Legend Season 2 Unveils Teaser Visual

The staff for Yaiba: Samurai Legend ( Shin Samurai-den YAIBA ), the new television anime of Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama 's Yaiba manga, unveiled a new teaser visual for the second season at Sho-Pro 's AnimeJapan 2026 booth on Saturday. The staff also presented the visual via a short video of highlights from the first season:

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Image via www.yaiba-pr.com © 青山剛昌／小学館／真･侍伝YAIBA製作委員会

The second season will cover the "Kaguya Arc."

Ami Koshimizu will play Kaguya and Kōki Uchiyama will play Tsukikage.

Image courtesy of Sony Music Japan © 青山剛昌／小学館／真・侍伝YAIBA製作委員会

The anime debuted on April 5 on YTV , NTV , and their affiliates throughout Japan at 5:30 p.m., right before Detective Conan 's 6:00 p.m. timeslot to start the " Gōshō Aoyama Hour" block. The second cours (quarter of a year) debuted on June 28.

The anime streams on Netflix in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The show also streams on Hulu in the United States.

Viz Media has licensed the anime, and the company describes the story:

Yaiba Kurogane has spent his days training in the jungle in order to attain his goal of becoming a real samurai. By a twist of fate, he returns to Japan and starts living with the Mine family, who are connected to his father, Kenjuro. Yaiba constantly baffles the Mines' daughter Sayaka as she witnesses his wild and reckless ways. One day, Yaiba tags along with Sayaka to school and has a fateful encounter with Takeshi Onimaru, a kendo expert. Yaiba and Onimaru repeatedly clash, and as if in response to their search for strength, two ancient powers are unleashed: the Fujinken, the Wind God's Sword, and the Raijinken, the Thunder God's Sword. Both supernatural blades that have jolted the world since ancient days have reawakened...and the truth behind them is revealed!

The anime stars:

Takahiro Hasui (episode director for Aikatsu Friends! , Mob Psycho 100 II ) directed the anime at Wit Studio . Tōko Machida ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , The IDOLM@STER ) was in charge or series scripts, Yoshimichi Kameda (chief animation director for INU-OH film) was the character designer and chief animation director, and Takeshi Maenami (key animator for Ni no Kuni , Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era films) was the sub-character designer and main animator. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul ) and Yoshiaki Dewa ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) composed the music, Haru Yamada ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors , Made in Abyss ) was the sound director, and Maiko Okada ( Great Pretender razbliuto , After the Rain ) was the animation producer.

Aoyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 1988. The series concluded in December 1993 with a total of 24 compiled book volumes.

The series inspired a 52-episode anime adaptation that ran from April 1993-April 1994.

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in English. The company released the first volume on July 8.