New Yaiba Anime to Premiere on April 5 Before Detective Conan's Timeslot

2 shows from same manga creator to form "Hour" every Saturday

The latest Detective Conan anime episode ended on Saturday with a collaboration video announcing that Shin Samurai-den YAIBA , the new television anime of Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama 's Yaiba manga, will premiere on April 5. It will air on YTV , NTV , and their affiliates throughout Japan at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT), right before Detective Conan 's 6:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EST) timeslot to start the " Gōshō Aoyama Hour" block.

Shin Samurai-den YAIBA 's

first three episodes will get early screenings at 10locations on March 13. The screenings will include a roundtable video featuring Aoyama, director, and character designer

The series follows the titular Yaiba Kurogane, a young samurai boy inspired by Miyamoto Musashi, the real-life swordsman who pioneered the Hyōhō Niten Ichi-ryū style of two-sword fighting and wrote The Book of Five Rings classic on military strategy.

The anime's main cast members are:

Takahiro Hasui (episode director for Aikatsu Friends! , Mob Psycho 100 II ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio . Touko Machida ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , The IDOLM@STER ) is in charge or series scripts, Yoshimichi Kameda (chief animation director for INU-OH film) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Takeshi Maenami (key animator for Ni no Kuni , Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era films), is the sub-character designer and main animator. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul ) and Yoshiaki Dewa ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) are composing the music, Haru Yamada ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors , Made in Abyss ) is the sound director, and Maiko Okada ( Great Pretender razbliuto , After the Rain ) is the animation producer.

Additional staff members include:

Aoyama launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 1988. The series concluded in December 1993 with a total of 24 compiled book volumes.

The series inspired a 52-episode anime adaptation that ran from April 1993-April 1994.

The character is frequently referenced in Aoyama's Detective Conan series, and even appeared in the Detective Conan: Conan vs Kid vs YAIBA - The Grand Battle for the Treasure Sword!! OVA in 2000.

Sources: Yaiba anime's website, Comic Natalie