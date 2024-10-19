News
Viz Media Licenses Gōshō Aoyama's Yaiba: Samurai Legend Manga, Manga's Upcoming New TV Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Viz Media announced at New York Comic Con on Saturday that it has licensed the upcoming Yaiba: Samurai Legend (Shin Samurai-den YAIBA) television anime, as well as Gōshō Aoyama's original Yaiba manga. Viz Media will start releasing the Yaiba: Samurai Legend manga in print in July 2025.
The series follows the titular Yaiba Kurogane, a young samurai boy inspired by Miyamoto Musashi, the real-life swordsman who pioneered the Hyōhō Niten Ichi-ryū style of two-sword fighting and wrote The Book of Five Rings classic on military strategy.
Takahiro Hasui (episode director for Aikatsu Friends!, Mob Psycho 100 II) is directing the anime at Wit Studio. Touko Machida (7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life, The IDOLM@STER) is in charge or series scripts, Yoshimichi Kameda (chief animation director for INU-OH film) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Takeshi Maenami (key animator for Ni no Kuni, Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era films), is the sub-character designer and main animator. Yutaka Yamada (Tokyo Ghoul) and Yoshiaki Dewa (IRODUKU: The World in Colors) are composing the music, Haru Yamada (IRODUKU: The World in Colors, Made in Abyss) is the sound director, and Maiko Okada (Great Pretender razbliuto, After the Rain) is the animation producer.
Aoyama (Detective Conan) launched the series in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 1988. The series concluded in December 1993 with a total of 24 compiled book volumes.
The series inspired a 52-episode anime adaptation that ran from April 1993-April 1994.
