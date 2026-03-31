Monthly Shonen Magazine Editorial Staff Suspends Manga's Serialization After Finding Artist Imitated Other Artworks

Oshiawase ni, Kekkonsha-sama. Watashi mo Watashi de, Shiawase ni Narimasu no de. artist Matsurika admits to imitation

Image via Amazon ©Gorogoromikan, HIROKAZU, Kodansha

The editorial staff of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine announced on Tuesday that it has ended the serialization of Matsurika's Oshiawase ni, Kekkonsha-sama. Watashi mo Watashi de, Shiawase ni Narimasu no de. ( Wishing you all the best, my fiancé. I'll be happy in my own way too. ) manga, the adaptation of writer Gorogoromikan and artist HIROKAZU's light novel series, after the editorial staff has found that the manga's artwork has numerous similarities with other works. The staff had confirmed the matter with the artist Matsurika, who admitted to have engaged in imitation that exceeded the scope of reference materials.

The editorial staff stated that it takes the issue seriously and has decided to suspend the manga's distribution on Palcy , Getsumaga Kichi, and Comic Days website, in addition to abruptly ending its serialization. Matsurika's one-shot manga "Shi ni Tagari no Hashi no Ue" (On the Bridge of Those Who Want to Die) had also been removed on Comic Days .

The editorial staff apologized to the readers who has supported the manga and to everyone involved for the inconvenience the issue has caused. The staff added that it will strive to review and strengthen its checking system to prevent incident like this from happening again.

The manga's first chapter launched on the Comic Days website on February 10, with the latest chapter published on March 3.

Gorogoromikan launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2024. Kodansha published the novel volume (image right) with illustration by HIROKAZU on December 26.