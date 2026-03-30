My Dear Detective's Natsumi Ito Launches New Manga Series

Bungō no Oyatsu debuts on May 29

Natsumi Ito announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday a new manga series Bungō no Oyatsu (Snacks of Literary Giants) that will launch on Futabasha 's Web Action platform on May 29.

The series follows rookie editor Tsubame's attempts to bribe sweet-toothed author Uguisudani with treats to submit work by the deadline.

Ito launched the My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files ( Kimi wa Nazotoki no Macherie ) manga in Manga Action in May 2021. The series moved to the Web Action manga website in October 2024. Digital manga service Azuki licensed the series for digital distribution in July 2022. Seven Seas licensed the manga in May 2024 for physical print release.

The series ended on December 25 with the ninth and final compiled book volume. Seven Seas shipped the fifth volume on February 17 and will ship the sixth volume on June 23.