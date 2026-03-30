Yūgo Kobayashi's New Manga Delayed to Summer, Aoashi Brotherfoot Spinoff to Resume on April 6

This year's 18th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine announced on Monday that Yūgo Kobayashi 's planned new manga will launch this summer. In addition, Aoashi Brotherfoot , the spinoff to Kobayashi's Aoashi manga, will resume in the magazine's 19th issue on April 6. The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Aoashi shared in-progress pages.

Aoashi

Shogakukan

Kobayashi launched themanga inin January 2015, and ended it with its 40th compiled book volume on August 29.is credited for research and original story collaboration up to the manga's 17th volume. The series won the Best General Manga at the 65thManga Awards in 2020.

Titan Manga will release the manga in English in omnibus format starting in May 2026.

The Aoashi Brotherfoot spinoff manga launched in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in July 2021. The manga centers on the character Shun Aoi, and originally ran for five chapters. The manga was compiled into one book volume in August 2021.

The second season of the television anime of Aoashi will premiere on October 4 on NHK Educational .

The first season of the anime premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Kobayashi launched the Fermat no Ryōri manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's seventh volume on January 16. The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in July 2025. REMOW streamed the anime as it aired.