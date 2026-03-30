Program is designed to help creators scale their content globally while maintaining control over localization, distribution

Image via Webtoon Entertainment's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment announced on March 26 plans to introduce AI-powered localization tools as part of a unified global CANVAS platform, set to launch in spring 2026. The company's CANVAS platform is a self-publishing platform for indie creators.

The new Translation Program will allow creators to translate and distribute their series across seven languages: English, Spanish, French, Indonesian, Thai, Traditional Chinese, and German. The feature will roll out in beta to eligible English-language creators before expanding to additional markets later in the year.

Powered by AI technology, the program is designed to help creators scale their content globally while maintaining control over localization and distribution.

The unified CANVAS platform will also include expanded monetization options, including ad revenue sharing across all supported languages, along with new analytics tools and a creator dashboard.

WEBTOON said the updates aim to lower language barriers and support global audience growth for independent creators.