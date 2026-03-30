The World Standard/Wasuta Girl Group to End Activities

Group ends activities with final live performance this winter

Japanese girl group The World Standard (nicknamed Wasuta) announced on Friday that the group will end activities with its final live performance scheduled this winter. The announcement stated that they made the decision to end activities after numerous discussions regarding the future of the group and also its members.

The World Standard group formed in 2015. The group's current members include Nanase Hirokawa , Miri Matsuda , Ririka Kodama , and Ruka Mishina . Former member Hazuki Sakamoto graduated from the group in December 2021.

The group performed the theme song "Just be yourself" for the Gekijōban PriPara: Mi~nna de Kagayake! Kirarin Star Live film, which premiered in Japan in March 2017. The song became the first opening song of the Idol Time PriPara television series, which debuted in April 2017. The group also performed the anime's second opening theme song "Saijōkyū Paradox."

The group performed the first ending theme song of the 2018 Kiratto Pri☆Chan anime titled "Pretty ☆ Channel," and the members also appeared as animated characters in the anime's 21st episode.