The Year We Turned 29 Webtoon Confirmed for Live-Action Series

Romance story follows 3 women with same name navigating relationships, careers, personal challenges as they approach age 30

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

A live-action adaptation of the webtoon The Year We Turned 29 is moving forward, with production confirmed and development underway.

According to Korean newspaper Munhwa Ilbo on March 24, Artist Studio has finalized plans to produce the series based on the webtoon and is currently working on casting and scripts. The series is being developed with a target release window in 2027.

The Year We Turned 29, created by Lady Watermelon, is a romance story that follows three women of the same name navigating relationships, careers, and personal challenges as they approach age 30. The original webtoon, which began serialization in March 2019, gained popularity across multiple age groups.

The adaptation will center on the three protagonists: a contract designer working at a small magazine after preparing late for art school, a cold and strict airline flight attendant, and a diligent civil service exam candidate. The story depicts their struggles and growth during a difficult transitional period in their lives.

The webtoon had previously been slated for a drama adaptation targeting a late 2020 release, but the project was delayed. Production has now resumed under a new timeline.

Currently, an official English version of the webtoon is not available.

Source: Munhwa Ilbo (Jin-yong Ahn)