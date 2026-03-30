Fate/strange Fake Novels' Final Volume Ships This Summer

Novel series launched in January 2015, inspired TV special, recently concluded TV anime

Image via Amazon © Ryohgo Narita, Type-Moon, Kadokawa

The official X/Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko label announced on Sunday that the 10th and final volume of Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake spinoff novels will debut this summer.

In the afterword of the ninth volume in March 2024, Narita noted that he decided to adjust the novels' finale after deciding to write the story of the ninth volume and the last volume at the same time.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.

The novel inspired a television anime special titled Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- , which was announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 in September 2022. Its scheduled December 31, 2022 airing was delayed due to production issues. The anime held its English dub world premiere at Anime Expo on July 1, 2023, followed by its Japanese television premiere the following day on July 2. The special is available on Crunchyroll .

A television anime premiered on January 3, and just ended on Saturday, March 28 with a "to be continued" message. The anime's first airing was 90 minutes long, airing both the Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- special and then the first episode of the main television anime series.

The anime was previously slated to premiere in 2025. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The English-subbed version of the anime's first episode debuted at the "Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase" event in November 2024. Crunchyroll debuted the anime's Japanese-dubbed version in December 2024. It began streaming the English dub of the anime in January 2026.