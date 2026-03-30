Cells at Work! Cat Manga Ends

Image via Amazon © Akane Shimizu, Choko Aozora, Meku Kaire, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

The May issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine published the final chapter of Choko Aozora and Meku Kaire 's Cells at Work! Cat manga on March 26. The manga's fifth and final compiled book volume will ship on May 8.

Kodansha USA Publishing has licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in English on September 22. The company describes the manga:

What keeps your feline friend purring? Find out as the neurons behind the bestselling Cells at Work! manga take you inside kitty's body in this new science-made-simple series purr-fect for every cat lover!



Red Blood Cell, White Blood Cell (Neutrophil), and their team put on their cat ears as they work, day and night, to fight invaders big and small to make sure our feline friends are happy, healthy, and purring! Explore the action taking place inside a cat's body, in Cells at Work! style, while also seeing the perspective of the humans who provide a home and tender, loving care.

Aozora and Kaire launched the spinoff manga of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga in Monthly Shonen Sirius in May 2023. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume on July 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the main Cells at Work! manga in English, and is also releasing the following spinoff manga and books: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , Cells at Work: Platelets! , Cells at Work! Lady , and Cells at Work! Picture Books .