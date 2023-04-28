Akane Shimizu's Cells at Work! Gets Manga Spinoffs About Cats, Medicine

Manga spinoffs to launch on May 25

The June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine announced on Wednesday two new spinoff manga of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga, which will start serializations in the magazine's July issue on May 25.

Image via Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine's Twitter account © 2008-2021 Kodansha Ltd.

Choco Aozora is writing the original story, and Meku Kaire is drawing the Hataraku Saibō Neko (Cells at Work! Cat) manga (left in image above). Koma Warita is writing the original story, and Ryō Kuji is drawing the Hataraku Saibō Okusuri (Cells at Work! Medicine) manga (right in image above). Shimizu Production is working in cooperation for both spinoff manga.

The most recent Cells at Work! spinoff manga to launch was Hataraku Saibō Muscle (Cells at Work! Muscle), which launched on Kodansha 's Morning two manga website on February 16. Yū Maeda is drawing the manga.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .

The latest Cells at Work! spinoff manga to end is Akari Otokawa and Shigemitsu Harada 's Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady), which ended in September 2022. The manga focused on adult women's physiology, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and childbirth. Harada also writes the separate Cells at Work! spinoff manga Cells at Work! Code Black , which ended in January 2021.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

The original Cells at Work! manga is also inspiring a live-action film adaptation.