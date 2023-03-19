Cells at Work! Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Kodansha and Flag Pictures announced on Monday that Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation. Hideki Takeuchi (live-action Nodame Cantabile , Thermae Romae , Fly Me to Saitama ) is directing the film, with a script by Yūichi Tokunaga (live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Liar x Liar , Princess Jellyfish ).

Shimizu launched the original manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha's magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha is releasing the manga in English.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .

The latest Cells at Work! spinoff manga to end is Akari Otokawa and Shigemitsu Harada 's Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady), which ended in September 2022. The manga focused on adult women's physiology, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and childbirth. Harada also writes the separate Cells at Work! spinoff manga Cells at Work! Code Black , which ended in January 2021. The latest Cells at Work! spinoff manga to launch was Hataraku Saibō Muscle (Cells at Work! Muscle), which launched on Kodansha 's Morning two manga website on February 16. Yū Maeda is drawing the manga.

