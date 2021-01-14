Cells at Work! Code Black Manga Ends on January 21

Spinoff about cells in unhealthy body launched in 2018, has ongoing TV anime

This year's seventh issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya 's Cells at Work! Code Black ( Hataraku Saibō Black ) spinoff manga will end in its next chapter on January 21.

The manga's eighth volume will be the final volume, and it will ship on February 22.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

In this new spinoff of the hit manga, a newbie Red Blood Cell is one of 37 trillion working to keep this body running. But something's wrong! Stress hormones keep yelling at him to go faster. The blood vessels are crusted over with cholesterol. Ulcers, fatty liver, trouble (ahem) downstairs... It's hard for a cell to keep working when every day is a CODE BLACK! The manga and anime Cells at Work! showed you what happens when a young, healthy body gets in trouble... but what if the body wasn't so young, and was never very healthy? This new take stars a fresh-faced Red Blood Cell and his friend, the buxom White Blood Cell, as they struggle to keep themselves and their world together through alcoholism, smoking, erectile dysfunction, athlete's foot, gout... it's literal body horror! Whoever this guy is, he's lucky his cells can't go on strike!

Harada and Hatsuyoshi launched the manga in Morning and the Weekly D Morning digital manga magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in September 2020. Kodansha Comics published the sixth volume in English in October 2020.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on January 9. The anime has a separate staff and cast from Cells at Work! ! (with two exclamation points), the previously announced second anime season of Akane Shimizu 's main Cells at Work! manga. The second Cells at Work! anime season also debuted on January 9.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , and Funimation added the show in February. The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc with an English dub in August 2019. A new anime special aired in December 2018, and Crunchyroll is streaming the special.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius , and Kodansha shipped the fifth compiled volume in Japan in August 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it shipped the manga's fifth volume in English in November 2017. The sixth volume will ship in Japan on February 9. The manga will end on January 26.