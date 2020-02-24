News
Funimation Adds Gurren Lagann, Cells at Work!, March comes in like a lion, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Charlotte, Eromanga Sensei, DAKAICHI Anime

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the following anime from Aniplex on Tuesday.

The Gurren Lagann, Cells at Work!, March comes in like a lion, and Charlotte anime will stream in English and in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S. and Canada. The Eromanga Sensei and DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

Source: Funimation

