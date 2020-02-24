News
Funimation Adds Gurren Lagann, Cells at Work!, March comes in like a lion, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Charlotte, Eromanga Sensei, DAKAICHI Anime
Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the following anime from Aniplex on Tuesday.
- Gurren Lagann
- Cells at Work!
- March comes in like a lion
- Charlotte
- Eromanga Sensei
- DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year-
The Gurren Lagann, Cells at Work!, March comes in like a lion, and Charlotte anime will stream in English and in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S. and Canada. The Eromanga Sensei and DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.
Source: Funimation