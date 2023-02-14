Cells at Work! Gets New Cells at Work! Muscle Spinoff Manga

Yū Maeda draws new manga spinoff

© Akane Shimizu, Kodansha

Cells at Work!

Hataraku Saibō Muscle

Kodansha

Evening

This year's fifth issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that Yū Maeda will launch a new manga spinoff of'smanga titled(Cells at Work! Muscle) on'smanga website on Thursday. The sixth and final issue ofwill also publish the manga's first chapter on February 28.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga (seen right) in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .

The latest Cells at Work! spinoff manga to end is Akari Otokawa and Shigemitsu Harada 's Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady), which ended in September 2022. The manga focused on adult women's physiology, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and childbirth. Harada also writes the separate Cells at Work! spinoff manga Cells at Work! Code Black , which ended in January 2021.