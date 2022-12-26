Kodansha's Evening Magazine Ends Publication in February After 22 Years

The second 2023 issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that the magazine will end publication with its sixth 2023 issue, which will ship on February 28.

The magazine's editorial department stated that some of the manga currently serializing in the magazine will migrate to the Comic Days app after the magazine suspends publication.

Manga currently serializing in Evening include: Hidekichi Matsumoto 's Ikimonogatari , Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo , Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo 30th , Isuke Hari and Haruka Takachino's Crusher Joe Rebirth , and Satoshi Miyakawa and Kai Kitagō's Superman vs. Meshi: Superman no Hitori Meshi .

Manga that previously ran in the magazine include: Yasuhisa Kubo 's They're Calling for You, Mr. Azazel , Hiroya Oku 's Inuyashiki , Takayuki Mizushina 's Lovely Muco! , Masayuki Ishikawa 's Moyashimon , Rei Taki 's Last Gender , Hiroki Endo 's All-Rounder Meguru , Masayuki Takano 's Blood Alone , Shinji Makari and Shuu Akana 's Yugo , Yūji Moritaka and artist Yōsuke Uzumaki's Gurazeni : Natsunosuke no Seishun , and Akira Hiramoto 's RaW Hero .

The mangazine originally launched in 2001 as a supplement to Kodansha 's Morning magazine, and was originally titled Morning Shin Magnum Zōkan . The magazine then changed to Monthly Evening in 2001 and then changed to its current bimonthly schedule in 2003. Kodansha publishes the magazine on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The magazine has four issues remaining.

