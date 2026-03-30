Manga Creator Rakko Dies Due to Heart Failure

The official X/Twitter account of manga creator and illustrator Rakko revealed on March 27 that Rakko died on March 20 due to heart failure. Rakko 's brother made the announcement. His family held a private funeral.

His brother noted that Rakko had himself called an ambulance after feeling unwell, and that he was trying to stay alive. When emergency services found him, Rakko 's PC was open with a new manga manuscript he was drawing, and he appeared to be sitting in front of his PC.

Rakko was primarily illustrated adult manga, which he published as dōjin publications in Comiket events. He is perhaps best known for his recent Sukketo Sanjō !! adult manga, which released as two short chapters in his Mechashiko Seven anthology of adult manga in 2010, and later had a standalone version in 2019. The manga inspired an adult OVA adaptation in 2020.