1st Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film's Box Office Earnings in Japan Exceeds 40 Billion Yen

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, has sold over 27.34 million tickets for 40.02 billion yen (about US$250.7 million) as of March 29, its 254th day of screening in Japan. The film is now the second film in Japan to have exceeded 40 billion yen in box office revenue, after Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train .

The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, 2025, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film first screened in the U.S. and Canada on September 12. The film returned to theaters in North America on March 6. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment also brought the film to SCREENX multi-projection screens in North America for the first time.

The film had sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16, making it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned US$718,491,762 worldwide in 2025, making it the seventh top-grossing film worldwide in 2025. The film was also the #2 animated film in the U.S. in 2025 (ranking #18 overall in the U.S. with US$134,487,320), and the #3 animated film worldwide in 2025.

The film opened in Japan on July 18, 2025, and it will end its theatrical run on April 9. There will be cheer screenings on April 4-5 in 10 select theaters. The film also has a special IMAX screening edition in Japan that expands the aspect ratio of some scenes vertically to 1.43:1, which started on February 6 in two select theaters in Tokyo and Osaka.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai won the Best Animated Film award at the 49th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes on March 13. The film won the Animation of the Year—Film award at The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) in February. The multi-award-nominated film also won the honorary "Animation is Cinema" award at the 9th Annual Astra Film Awards. It was also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated category for the 83rd Golden Globes, and Best International Animated Film at The Saturn Awards.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$255.3 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Kōgyō Tsūshin