Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Returns to N. American Theaters on March 6
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Crunchyroll announced on Friday Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai will return to theaters in North America on March 6. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the film to SCREENX multi-projection screens in North America for the first time. Tickets are on sale now.
SCREENX is a 270-degree projection format available in approximately 370 theaters worldwide. Aniplex announced the film would open in the expanded format on January 29.
The latest entry in the Demon Slayer anime franchise won the Animation of the Year—Film award at The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) event earlier this month. The multi-award-nominated film also won the honorary "Animation is Cinema" award at the 9th Annual Astra Film Awards. It was also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated category for the 83rd Golden Globes, and Best International Animated Film at The Saturn Awards.
Source: Email correspondence
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history