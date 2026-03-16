Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Ends Screenings in Japan on April 9

Special illustration cards available from March 20-April 9

The official website for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, revealed on Monday that the film will end its theatrical run in Japan on April 9. Theatergoers for the final few weeks can receive special illustration cards for the credits image featuring the characters. The first half of the illustration card will be available from March 20-27, and the second will be available from March 28-April 9. The two halves come together to form a single picture.

Image via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle © Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

There will also be cheer screenings on April 4-5 in 10 select theaters.

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle opened in Japan on July 18. The film has earned a cumulative total of 39,702,929,100 yen (about US$251 million) in Japan as of March 2. The film had sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16, making it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide. The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, 2025, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film also has a special IMAX screening edition in Japan that expands the aspect ratio of some scenes vertically to 1.43:1, which started on February 6 in two select theaters in Tokyo and Osaka.

The film first screened in the U.S. and Canada on September 12. The film returned to theaters in North America on March 6. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment also brought the film to SCREENX multi-projection screens in North America for the first time.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai won the Best Animated Film award at the 49th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes last week. The film won the Animation of the Year—Film award at The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) in February. The multi-award-nominated film also won the honorary "Animation is Cinema" award at the 9th Annual Astra Film Awards. It was also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated category for the 83rd Golden Globes, and Best International Animated Film at The Saturn Awards.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$257 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.