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Gachiakuta Ranks #1 on Bookscan's January Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This month's list featured 18 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #2 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #4 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run volume 5
- #5 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 1
- #7 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #8 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 2
- #10 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
- #11 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 9
- #12 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #13 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26
- #14 — Neoshoco's Phantom Busters volume 2
- #15 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0: Blinding Darkness
- #16 — Sumiko Arai's The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All volume 3
- #17 — Takuma Yokota and Katsura Ise's Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga volume 6 limited edition with Magic: The Gathering card
- #18 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run volume 1
- #19 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 42
- #20 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
The 14th volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean manhwa ranked at #6 in this month's list. The volume is the first volume of side stories after the conclusion of the main story, and the art is credited to "Disciples" at REDICE Studio.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)