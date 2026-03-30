Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club Film's Trailer Previews Music

Sublimation's 3D anime film opens on May 8

A "music trailer" for the Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party 3D anime film debuted on Tuesday. The trailer introduces the insert song "Hana Sakeba Yume Kakeru" (When the Flowers Bloom, Dreams Take Off").

Image via Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party's official website © プロジェクトラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ

The film follows the final day before graduation of the 103rd class at the Hasu no Sora Girls' Academy.

The cast includes:

Gō Kurosaki ( Shikizakura ) is directing the project at Sublimation . Fumiaki Maruto ( Engage Kiss , SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes ) is writing the script. Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Tamayura ) is designing the characters, Kaito Hamakawa is directing the CG, Keiichi Nozaki ( Ongaku Shōjo , L/R: Licensed by Royalty ) is directing the sound, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Apocalypse Hotel , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is composing the music with Lantis handling music production.

Other staff members include:

The film will open in Japan on May 8.

Image via www.lovelive-anime.jp ©プロジェクトラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ

Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club

Link! Like! Love Live!

Haruko Iizuka

Dream Believers

The "" idol group is part of the, and includes Kaho Hinoshita, Sayaka Murano, Kozue Otomune, Tsuzuri Yugiri, Rurino Osawa, and Megumi Fujishima, among others. The group is primarily featured in thesmartphone game app, which launched on April 15, 2023.) is designing the characters for the project. Odd No. Inc. is publishing the game. The group's first albumdebuted on March 29, 2023.

The project lets fans experience the story "together with school idols over 365 days" and let players "walk the path to graduation with the girls." In addition to the smartphone app, the idol club members (and their cast) stream videos, appear in magazines, release music CDs, hold concerts, among other efforts in various forms of media. A manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in November 2023.

The Love Live! school idol franchise launched in 2010 and has since spawned the Love Live! Sunshine!! , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , Love Live! Superstar!! and most recently, Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird project spinoffs.

Source: Comic Natalie