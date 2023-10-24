News
Love Live!'s 'Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club' Group Gets Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the Love Live! franchise's "Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club" (Hasu no Sora Girls' School Idol Club) "virtual school idol" project revealed on Sunday that the project will have a manga adaptation titled Love Live! flowers*-Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club- that will launch in the December issue of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine on November 17. Tsumumi (Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant!) is drawing the manga, with story cooperation by Ten Tanaka. The manga will feature on the issue's front cover, and will also have a color opening page.
🪷最新情報③🪷 #蓮ノ空1st福岡Day2— ラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ（Link！Like！ラブライブ！） (@hasunosora_SIC) October 22, 2023
ラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブが、11月17日(金)発売の『ウルトラジャンプ12月特大号』に表紙・センターカラーで初登場！🪷
漫画は『つむみ』先生にご担当いただきます！✨
是非チェックしてください❣#蓮ノ空 #リンクラ #lovelive pic.twitter.com/mKmCT9iJJC
🪷ラブライブ！flowers*ー蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブー🪷— つむみ🍻連載中『追放者食堂へようこそ！』『しらないこと研究会』 (@kandumesss) October 22, 2023
ウルトラジャンプ12月号(11/17発売)から連載させて頂くことになりました！
1年間準備頑張ったので、ぜひたくさんの方に読んで頂きたいです！
よろしくお願いします！#蓮ノ空 #lovelive https://t.co/koK6leNg7J pic.twitter.com/RSuXhcPL7p
Ten Tanaka also noted that Flag Notes, the writer team that he is a part of, is also involved in the scenario writing for the larger "Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club" project.
弊社フラッグノーツがシナリオ制作に関わっている蓮ノ空女学院の物語が、このたび漫画となります。— 田中天（公開用） (@tanakaten) October 22, 2023
タイトルは『ラブライブ！flowers* 蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ』
つむみ先生の作画により、ウルトラジャンプ12月号より連載開始！
私、田中天もシナリオ面で制作協力しております。よろしく！ https://t.co/8XZdLthh8D
The project will let fans experience the story "together with school idols over 365 days" and let players "walk the path to graduation with the girls." In addition to the smartphone app, the idol club members (and their cast) will stream videos, appear in magazines, release music CDs, hold concerts, among other efforts in various forms of media.
Sources: Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club official Twitter account, Tsumumi's Twitter account, Ten Tanaka's Twitter account via Yara-on!