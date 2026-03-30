Urban Myth Dissolution Center Tops AnimeJapan's 'Indie Games We Want to See Animated' Poll

Courtesy of Sony Music ©AnimeJapan 2026

The AnimeJapan event announced the results for this year's “Indie Games We Want to See Animated” poll. Shueisha Games ' Urban Myth Dissolution Center took the top spot, and Creek & River 's Izon and Inti Creates ' Azure Striker Gunvolt placed second and third, respectively.

The top 10 finalists in the “Indie Games We Want to See Animated” 2026 Poll are:

Urban Myth Dissolution Center ( Shueisha Games )

( ) Izon ( Creek & River )

( ) Azure Striker Gunvolt ( Inti Creates )

( ) Hackclad (Isusabi Games)

(Isusabi Games) Sausage Legend Arena (Sausage Legend)

(Sausage Legend) Ratatan (Game Source Entertainment)

(Game Source Entertainment) Wagahai wa Ryosei dearu (Project Bon)

(Project Bon) Monsta Box (alKombi)

(alKombi) Hotel Barcelona (White Owls)

(White Owls) Hungry Meem ( Drecom )

AnimeJapan 2026 took place at the Tokyo Big Sight venue between March 28 and 29. The event also showcased the “Manga We Want to See Animated” Rankings.

Sources: AnimeJapan 2026