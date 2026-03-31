Komekami! Girls Anime Announces 3 More Cast Members

The staff for the Komekami! Girls television anime announced three more cast members on Tuesday.

Noriko Hidaka voices the mother of the Komekami! Girls , the Rice Goddess Queen.

Ryuma Tanizawa voices the Demon King Zangi, who opposes the Rice Goddess Queen.

Yū Saitō of the comedy duo Parachute Butai voices the chief priest of Momiji Hachimangu Shrine, who will appear in the anime's second episode.





Image via Komekami! Girl's anime's website ©Komekami Girls Project

The anime's story centers on the seven sisters called the "Komekami! Girls" or children of the Rice Goddess, born from the folklore that seven gods live in each grain of rice. The sisters search for traces of their mother the Rice Goddess, who was called back to the heavens and cannot return to the earthly world. They instantly travel from their home inin Oita Prefecture to different Hachiman shrines on the island of Kyushu. As they solve problems in those areas, learn about different cuisines, and experience culinary battles, they also mature and grow up.

The anime stars:

Additional cast members include:

Mikinori Suzuki ( HIMOTE HOUSE: A share house of super psychic girls animation director, Bakuon!! 3D animator) is directing the anime at Daily Planet. Hideki Sonoda ( Beyblade Burst , Machine Robo: Battle Hackers , Reideen the Superior ) is writing the scripts, and Takahiro Seguchi ( Enmusu manga creator, Girly Air Force ) is credited for the original character design.

Additional staff members include:

The anime will premiere on April 2 at 25:50 JST (effectively April 3 at 1:50 a.m. JST) on TV Nishinippon . The anime will later run on BS11 on April 7, TOS TV Oita on April 8, Tochigi TV on April 9, and Kids Station on April 11. The anime will also stream on the d Anime Store , AnimeFesta , Abema TV , DMM TV , and other streaming services in Japan.

The character project started as Komekami! in 2011, and the characters have been featured on rice packaging, short anime, four-panel manga, and light novels. The anime is a relaunch of the characters as " Komekami! Girls ," with the characters about 10 years younger. The anime streamed a pilot episode titled "Ikinari Oinari Shōbu" in 2023.