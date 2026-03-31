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Komekami! Girls Anime Announces 3 More Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the Komekami! Girls television anime announced three more cast members on Tuesday.
Noriko Hidaka voices the mother of the Komekami! Girls, the Rice Goddess Queen.
2026年4月新アニメ「こめかみっ！ガールズ」
追加キャスト発表！（1/3）
【米神女王（越野はな）：CV 日髙のり子】
お米の神様「米神女王」であり、「こめかみっ！ガールズ」たちの母親という重要な役柄を「日髙のり子」さんが、演じてくださいます。
公式Xは、こちら！https://t.co/kdcmQGeOG3… pic.twitter.com/S2noxQcE1e
— アニメ「こめかみっ！ガールズ」公式（2026年4月 放送開始) (@komekami_girls) March 31, 2026
Ryuma Tanizawa voices the Demon King Zangi, who opposes the Rice Goddess Queen.
2026年4月新アニメ「こめかみっ！ガールズ」
追加キャスト発表！（2/3）
【暴魔王（ザンギ）：CV 谷沢龍馬】
米神女王に対立する暴魔の王様を、「ごっこ倶楽部」所属の俳優である『谷沢龍馬』さんが、演じてくださいます。
公式Xは、こちら！https://t.co/mTb5xWsAr7#こめかみっガールズ pic.twitter.com/zbqgnS4xrw
— アニメ「こめかみっ！ガールズ」公式（2026年4月 放送開始) (@komekami_girls) March 31, 2026
Yū Saitō of the comedy duo Parachute Butai voices the chief priest of Momiji Hachimangu Shrine, who will appear in the anime's second episode.
2026年4月新アニメ「こめかみっ！ガールズ」
追加キャスト発表！（3/3）
【紅葉八幡宮宮司：CV 斉藤 優】
第２話で登場する紅葉八幡宮の宮司を、お笑い芸人「パラシュート部隊」の『斉藤優』さんが、演じてくださいます。
公式Xは、こちら！https://t.co/zWzoF2RZ5R#こめかみっガールズ pic.twitter.com/IdZahmslZ1
— アニメ「こめかみっ！ガールズ」公式（2026年4月 放送開始) (@komekami_girls) March 31, 2026
The anime's story centers on the seven sisters called the "Komekami! Girls" or children of the Rice Goddess, born from the folklore that seven gods live in each grain of rice. The sisters search for traces of their mother the Rice Goddess, who was called back to the heavens and cannot return to the earthly world. They instantly travel from their home in Usa City in Oita Prefecture to different Hachiman shrines on the island of Kyushu. As they solve problems in those areas, learn about different cuisines, and experience culinary battles, they also mature and grow up.
The anime stars:
- Eriko Kawakami as Sanae Koshino
- Minori Toyonaga as Minori Koshino
- Kurumi Yano as Mei Koshino
- Emi Nitta as Hikari Koshino
- Misa Segawa as Momi Koshino
- Tomoe Yuki as Mai Koshino
- Ayaka Tamaki as Honoka Koshino
- Rica Matsumoto as Okoge Oniyama
- Hirofumi Nojima as Kamanosuke Oniyama
Additional cast members include:
- Junichi Kuroi as Takumi Koshino
- Shintarō Takeda as Usayama
- Machi Oshita as Momiji
- Chika Ishimaru as Nikomaru
- Akiko Baba as Futaba
Mikinori Suzuki (HIMOTE HOUSE: A share house of super psychic girls animation director, Bakuon!! 3D animator) is directing the anime at Daily Planet. Hideki Sonoda (Beyblade Burst, Machine Robo: Battle Hackers, Reideen the Superior) is writing the scripts, and Takahiro Seguchi (Enmusu manga creator, Girly Air Force) is credited for the original character design.
Additional staff members include:
- Original Character Design for Rice Goddess Queen: Haruhiko Mikimoto
- Character Design: U.
- Chief Animation Director: Hikaru Kodama
- Art Director: Daichi Higashi
- 3D CG: Logic Box Pictures
- Sound Director: Hirohiko Ebihara
- Cuisine Supervisor: Tochi Ueyama
- Recipe Creator: Kei Hamamura
- Title Logo: Takehiro Yasuda
- General Producer: Makoto Kaneuji
- Producer: Kimitaka Suzuki
- Media Producer: Hiroyuki Yamamoto
- Music Producer: Kenta Harada
- Account Manager: Yoshihisa Anan
- Liaison Chief: Toshikazu Nagahiro
- Casting Director: Akiko Baba
- Line Producer: Ryōta Machida
The anime will premiere on April 2 at 25:50 JST (effectively April 3 at 1:50 a.m. JST) on TV Nishinippon. The anime will later run on BS11 on April 7, TOS TV Oita on April 8, Tochigi TV on April 9, and Kids Station on April 11. The anime will also stream on the d Anime Store, AnimeFesta, Abema TV, DMM TV, and other streaming services in Japan.
The character project started as Komekami! in 2011, and the characters have been featured on rice packaging, short anime, four-panel manga, and light novels. The anime is a relaunch of the characters as "Komekami! Girls," with the characters about 10 years younger. The anime streamed a pilot episode titled "Ikinari Oinari Shōbu" in 2023.
Sources: Komekami! Girl's anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie