Komekami! Girls Rice Mascots Get TV Anime on April 2

Anime part of relaunch of 2011 "Komekami!" character project

The staff for the Komekami! Girl's television anime started streaming its promotional video on March 8, and also announced its April 2 premiere.





Image via Komekami! Girl's anime's website ©Komekami Girls Project

The anime's story centers on the seven sisters called the "Komekami! Girls" or children of the Rice Goddess, born from the folklore that seven gods live in each grain of rice. The sisters search for traces of their mother the Rice Goddess, who was called back to the heavens and cannot return to the earthly world. They instantly travel from their home in Usa city in Oita Prefecture to different Hachiman shrines on the island of Kyushu. As they solve problems in those areas, learn about different cuisines, and experience culinary battles, they also mature and grow up.

The anime stars:

Eriko Kawakami as Sanae Koshino

Minori Toyonaga as Minori Koshino

as Minori Koshino Kurumi Yano as Mei Koshino

Emi Nitta as Hikari Koshino

as Hikari Koshino Misa Segawa as Momi Koshino

as Momi Koshino Tomoe Yuki as Mai Koshino

Ayaka Tamaki as Honoka Koshino

Rica Matsumoto as Okoge Oniyama

as Okoge Oniyama Hirofumi Nojima as Kamanosuke Oniyama

Additional cast members include:

Junichi Kuroi as Takumi Koshino

Shintarō Takeda as Usayama

Machi Oshita as Momiji

Chika Ishimaru as Nikomaru

Akiko Baba as Futaba

Mikinori Suzuki ( HIMOTE HOUSE: A share house of super psychic girls animation director, Bakuon!! 3D animator) is directing the anime at Daily Planet. Hideki Sonoda ( Beyblade Burst , Machine Robo: Battle Hackers , Reideen the Superior ) is writing the scripts, and Takahiro Seguchi ( Enmusu manga creator, Girly Air Force ) is credited for the original character design.

Additional staff members include:

The character project started as Komekami! in 2011, and the characters have been featured on rice packaging, short anime, four-panel manga, and light novels. The anime is a relaunch of the characters as "Komekami! Girls," with the characters about 10 years younger. The anime streamed a pilot episode titled "Ikinari Oinari Shōbu" in 2023.