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Komekami! Girls Rice Mascots Get TV Anime on April 2
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the Komekami! Girl's television anime started streaming its promotional video on March 8, and also announced its April 2 premiere.
The anime's story centers on the seven sisters called the "Komekami! Girls" or children of the Rice Goddess, born from the folklore that seven gods live in each grain of rice. The sisters search for traces of their mother the Rice Goddess, who was called back to the heavens and cannot return to the earthly world. They instantly travel from their home in Usa city in Oita Prefecture to different Hachiman shrines on the island of Kyushu. As they solve problems in those areas, learn about different cuisines, and experience culinary battles, they also mature and grow up.
The anime stars:
- Eriko Kawakami as Sanae Koshino
- Minori Toyonaga as Minori Koshino
- Kurumi Yano as Mei Koshino
- Emi Nitta as Hikari Koshino
- Misa Segawa as Momi Koshino
- Tomoe Yuki as Mai Koshino
- Ayaka Tamaki as Honoka Koshino
- Rica Matsumoto as Okoge Oniyama
- Hirofumi Nojima as Kamanosuke Oniyama
Additional cast members include:
- Junichi Kuroi as Takumi Koshino
- Shintarō Takeda as Usayama
- Machi Oshita as Momiji
- Chika Ishimaru as Nikomaru
- Akiko Baba as Futaba
Mikinori Suzuki (HIMOTE HOUSE: A share house of super psychic girls animation director, Bakuon!! 3D animator) is directing the anime at Daily Planet. Hideki Sonoda (Beyblade Burst, Machine Robo: Battle Hackers, Reideen the Superior) is writing the scripts, and Takahiro Seguchi (Enmusu manga creator, Girly Air Force) is credited for the original character design.
Additional staff members include:
- Original Character Design for Rice Goddess Queen: Haruhiko Mikimoto
- Character Design: U.
- Chief Animation Director: Hikaru Kodama
- Art Director: Daichi Higashi
- 3D CG: Logic Box Pictures
- Sound Director: Hirohiko Ebihara
- Cuisine Supervisor: Tochi Ueyama
- Recipe Creator: Kei Hamamura
- Title Logo: Takehiro Yasuda
- General Producer: Makoto Kaneuji
- Producer: Kimitaka Suzuki
- Media Producer: Hiroyuki Yamamoto
- Music Producer: Kenta Harada
- Account Manager: Yoshihisa Anan
- Liaison Chief: Toshikazu Nagahiro
- Casting Director: Akiko Baba
- Line Producer: Ryota Machida
The character project started as Komekami! in 2011, and the characters have been featured on rice packaging, short anime, four-panel manga, and light novels. The anime is a relaunch of the characters as "Komekami! Girls," with the characters about 10 years younger. The anime streamed a pilot episode titled "Ikinari Oinari Shōbu" in 2023.
Sources: Komekami! Girl's anime's website, Comic Natalie