Machi Suehiro's Fake Fact Lips BL Manga Gets Live-Action Show

A website opened on Tuesday to announced the live-action series adaptation of Machi Suehiro 's Fake Fact Lips manga , that will premiere on April 30 on the BS Fuji channel at 24:00 JST (effectively May 1 at 12 midnight). The website also revealed the series' promotional video, visual, main cast, and main staff. The trailer announces and previews the opening theme song "Kaminari" (Thunder) by the band I Don't Like Mondays., as well as the ending theme song "Dare yori Suki Nanoni" (Even Though I Love You More Than Anyone Else) performed by series protagonists Ryō Yotsuya (as portrayed by Kaito Hori) and Zen Shitō (as portrayed by Yūsuke Satō ).

The anime will star Kaito Hori as Ryō Yotsuya (left in image below) and Yūsuke Satō as Zen Shitō.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Ryou and Zen are two men who hate to lose–especially to each other. From high school rivals to rival co-workers, these two men have always been locked in fierce competition. They've competed over grades, sports, and even the number of Valentine's chocolates received! And now that they're salesmen at the same company, their rivalry has reignited. One night, while out for drinks, the two begin arguing about who's more experienced in love. Suddenly, their newest competition is set: the winner is whoever makes the other fall in love with them first! But will this competition of hearts really lead to a win or something far more complicated?

The series will also star (from left to right in image above):

Asahi Amano as Shōta Higashino, a new employee assigned to Sales Department 2

Ken Shimazu as Riku Mochida, Zen's business associate who was Ryō's classmate in college

Amon Hirai as Yūya Futami, who joined the company at the same time as Ryō and Zen, after being Ryo's classmate in college

as Yūya Futami, who joined the company at the same time as Ryō and Zen, after being Ryo's classmate in college Yūtarō Zaitsu as Yūma Ōnishi, Zen's junior in Sales Department 2

Kei Taguchi is directing the series and Takeshi Matsuura is directing episodes 3 and 4. Natsume Karasuma is writing the scripts.

Suehiro launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Qpa magazine in April 2020 and the series ended in March 2021. Seven Seas released the manga in single volume in March 2025.