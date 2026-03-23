Reborn as a Space Mercenary Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, October TV Debut

The official website for the anime of Ryūto and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima 's Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! ( Mezametara Saikyō Sōbi to Uchūsen Mochi Datta no de, Ikkodate Mezashite Yōhei Toshite Jiyū ni Ikitai ) light novel series began streaming a teaser promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The teaser announces that the anime will premiere on television in October, and also announces the anime's cast and staff.

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Image via Comic Natalie Image via [[Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime's website]]

The cast includes:

Makoto Furukawa as Hiro

Image via Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime's website Image via [[Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime's website]]

Konomi Inagaki as Mimi, Hiro's love interest

Image via Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime's website Image via [[Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime's website]]

Anna Nagase as Elma, Hiro's steadfast partner

Image via Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime's website Image via [[Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime's website]]

Haruka Shiraishi as Serena, a noble's daughter and military officer

Image via Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime's website Image via [[Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime's website]]

Norihiko Nagahama ( I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills , The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Takamitsu Kōno ( Absolute Duo , Highspeed Étoile , The Beginning After The End ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masami Sueoka ( The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human , The Beginning After The End ) is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director. Kenta Higashiohji is composing the music.

Image via Amazon © Ryuto, Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, Kadokawa, Seven Seas Entertainment

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novels and manga adaptation, and describes the story:

When Satou Takahiro is swept away from his ordinary life into the world of his favorite video game, a universe of space battles, interstellar colonies, and danger in the vastness of outer space awaits. Soon, he's living as “Hiro” the mercenary, with a tricked-out spaceship and a babe on each arm! There are space pirates to fight, girls to rescue, and trouble to get into (and hopefully out of). Hiro is going to live his new life to the fullest!

Ryūto began serializing the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2019, where it is still ongoing. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in July 2019, with illustrations by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima . It published the 16th novel volume in December 2025, and will publish the 17th volume on May 9. Seven Seas published the 14th novel volume on January 13.

Shinichi Matsui 's manga adaptation of the novels launched on ComicWalker (now KadoComi ) in November 2019, and Kadokawa published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 23. Seven Seas published the ninth volume in July 2025.

Sources: Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime's website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.