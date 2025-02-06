Reborn as a Space Mercenary Science Fiction Light Novels Get Anime

Image via Amazon © Ryuto, Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, Kadokawa, Seven Seas Entertainment

Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!

Kadokawa

announced on Thursday that it is producing an anime adaptation ofand's) light novel series.did not announce further details about the anime.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novels and manga adaptation, and describes the story:

When Satou Takahiro is swept away from his ordinary life into the world of his favorite video game, a universe of space battles, interstellar colonies, and danger in the vastness of outer space awaits. Soon, he's living as “Hiro” the mercenary, with a tricked-out spaceship and a babe on each arm! There are space pirates to fight, girls to rescue, and trouble to get into (and hopefully out of). Hiro is going to live his new life to the fullest!

Ryūto began serializing the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2019, where it is still ongoing. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in July 2019, with illustrations by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima . It published the 13th novel volume in September 2024, and will publish the 14th volume on February 10. Seven Seas published the 11th novel volume on January 2.

Shinichi Matsui 's manga adaptation of the novels launched on ComicWalker (now Kadocomi) in November 2019, and Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on January 23. Seven Seas published the seventh volume in June 2024.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.