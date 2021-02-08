Seven Seas Licenses Reborn as a Space Mercenary Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Monday that it has licensed Shinichi Matsui's Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! ( Mezametara Saikyō Sōbi to Uchūsen Mochi Datta no de, Ikkodate Mezashite Yōhei Toshite Jiyū ni Ikitai ) manga and Matsuri Akai and Tōzai 's My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's ( Assassin de Aru Ore no Status ga Yūsha Yori mo Akiraka ni Tsuyoi Nodaga ) light novels.

Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the first volume of the Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! manga both digitally and in print in August. It describes the manga:

Sato Takahiro was an ordinary office worker and hobbyist gamer until the day he woke up on a spaceship--one that strangely resembled a craft from a favorite space-shooter game. With a decked-out ship, a crew full of babes, and a fantastic universe to explore, he's going to make the most of his good luck and create the life he's always dreamed of!

Matsui's manga adapts Ryuto and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima 's light novel series of the same name. Matsui launched the manga in ComicWalker in November 2019, and Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in October 2020.

Ryuto began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2019, where it is still ongoing. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in July 2019, with illustrations by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima . It published the fourth volume in December 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment has also licensed the novels, and will release the first volume in print in July 2021, with an early digital release.

Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the first volume of the My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's light novels in print in August as part of its Airship light novel imprint. The series will also be available early on digital platforms. Seven Seas describes the light novels:

When Akira's class is magically summoned to another world, he and his classmates are awarded fantastical powers--but while one of them is lucky enough to become a true Hero, Akira becomes a mere Assassin. However, against all odds, the Assassin just might be the most powerful role of all! Harboring doubts about the intentions of the king, Akira uses his newfound strength as a master of the shadows to uncover the secrets and conspiracies of the crown.

Akai began serializing the original story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2017. OVERLAP published the first volume of the story in print with illustrations by Tōzai in November 2017, and the fourth volume will ship on February 25.

Hiroyuki Aigamo launched a manga adaptation of the novels on OVERLAP 's Comic Gardo website in July 2018, and OVERLAP published the manga's third volume in May 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it released the third volume in December 2020.

Source: Press releases