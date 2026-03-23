Chibi Godzilla Raids Again Anime's Trailer Reveals New Cast, OKAMOTO'S Theme Song

joins cast as Chibi Battra in new episodes in April

The official X/Twitter account for the Chibi Godzilla Raids Again ( Chibi Godzilla no Gyakushū ), the anime about the Chibi Godzilla character, revealed on Monday a trailer, new cast member, visual, and theme song for new episodes in April. The video, hosted by Chibi Titano's voice actor Subaru Kimura , previews the new theme song "Ano Hi no Madness" (That Day's Madness) by OKAMOTO'S .

Image via Chibi Godzilla Raids Again anime's X/Twitter account © TOHO CO., LTD.

Inori Minase joins the cast as Chibi Battra:

Image via Chibi Godzilla Raids Again anime's X/Twitter account © TOHO CO., LTD.

Image courtesy of Wright Films © TOHO CO., LTD.

Oha Suta

The third series premiered on July 2. Episodes air on Wednesdays at 7:05 a.m. (Tuesdays at 6:05 p.m. EDT) within theprogram onand its affiliated channels. After airing, each episode streams for free on the anime's officialchannel.

The cast includes:

Taketo Shinkai is again directing the new episodes at Pie in the sky , and Chiharu Sakazaki is again designing the characters.

The group Wednesday Campanella created the song "Kaijū-Tō" (Monster Island) as the theme song.

The second Chibi Godzilla Raids Again series premiered in April 2024 at 7:05 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo 's Oha Suta . After its broadcast, TOHO animation 's YouTube channel streamed the episodes for free. The Godzilla franchise 's YouTube channel started streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles in April 2024. The second anime series featured returning cast members.

The first Chibi Godzilla Raids Again anime series premiered in April 2023 at 7:00 a.m. on TV Tokyo 's Iniminimanimo programming block. (Iniminimanimo — a reference to the English counting-out rhyme "Eeny, meeny, miny, moe" — has previously aired anime series aimed at children such as Pui Pui Molcar Driving School .)

A series of animated shorts titled "Tadaima! Chibi Gojira" (I'm Home! Chibi Godzilla), based on the Chibi Godzilla character, streamed on the Godzilla (Gojira) franchise 's YouTube channel in 2020.

Chibi Godzilla debuted in Chiharu Sakazaki 's Ganbare Chibi Gojira (Do Your Best, Chibi Godzilla) picture book in October 2018. Sakazaki launched a second picture book Nakayoshi Chibi Gojira (Close Friends, Chibi Godzilla) in May 2019.

The Chibi Godzilla project celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise . The project launched in July 2018, and it has since appeared on a wrap of the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, as a kigurumi character at 2018's "Gojira Fes" (Godzilla Fest) event, in animated shorts during theater intermission, and for other projects. Before designing Chibi Godzilla, Sakazaki was known for designing characters such as the Suica commuter card's penguin and Chiba Prefecture's official mascot Chi-ba-kun.